Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 167,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 474.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.4% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,710,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after buying an additional 325,657 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 1,256.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 152,476 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.