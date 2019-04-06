Control4 (CTRL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Control4 alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on Control4 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Control4 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Control4 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Control4 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Control4 has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $458.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan Cashen sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $359,169. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Control4 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Control4 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Control4 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.