Control4 Corp (CTRL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Control4 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Control4 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Control4 by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,114,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 717,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Control4 by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 86,573 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Control4 by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.07 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 3,342 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $59,587.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,688.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 9,400 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $167,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,141.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $359,169. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

CTRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

