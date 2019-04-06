Contrasting Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) and Its Competitors

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Neon Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A -$76.93 million -1.24 Neon Therapeutics Competitors $897.63 million $190.91 million -1.28

Neon Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. Neon Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Neon Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Competitors 824 2753 6025 258 2.58

Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 179.88%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.60%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -122.27% -65.61% Neon Therapeutics Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Summary

Neon Therapeutics peers beat Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.