Contrasting Eventbrite (EB) and The Competition

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Eventbrite to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $291.61 million -$64.08 million -14.39 Eventbrite Competitors $7.97 billion $1.87 billion 12.60

Eventbrite’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite Competitors -4.73% -8.07% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eventbrite and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 4 1 0 2.20 Eventbrite Competitors 705 2509 5493 277 2.59

Eventbrite presently has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 89.05%. Given Eventbrite’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Eventbrite competitors beat Eventbrite on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

