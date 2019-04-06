Contrasting Conduent (CNDT) and Alibaba Group (BABA)

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $5.39 billion 0.56 -$416.00 million $1.05 13.50 Alibaba Group $39.90 billion 11.90 $10.22 billion $4.03 45.99

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alibaba Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alibaba Group has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Conduent and Alibaba Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alibaba Group 0 0 25 1 3.04

Conduent currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $211.36, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conduent and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -7.71% 6.77% 3.24% Alibaba Group 19.87% 12.44% 7.51%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Conduent on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China; and digital payment and financial technology platform services. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and Internet of Things and other service for enterprises; and payment and escrow services; and movies, TV drama series, online dramas, variety shows, news feeds, games, literature and music, and other areas through various content platforms, as well as develops and operates mobile browsers. Further, the company provides AutoNavi, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information; DingTalk, a proprietary enterprise communication and collaboration platform; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered voice assistant, which helps consumers to shop, order local services, search for information, control smart appliances, and play interactive content. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

