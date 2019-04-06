Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.02.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Chairman Richard S. Grant bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,692.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 995.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 235,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 284,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,316,000 after buying an additional 66,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $71.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.10 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.22%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

