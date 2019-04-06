Comparing Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) & TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (TBLT)

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simpson Manufacturing $1.08 billion 2.56 $126.63 million $2.89 21.19 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $15.29 million 0.97 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simpson Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Simpson Manufacturing and TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simpson Manufacturing 12.01% 15.18% 12.71% TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH does not pay a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It also provides connectors for wood framing and cold formed steel applications; screws, tools, and products for deck, fascia, and drywall applications; mechanical anchors and epoxy adhesives; fiber reinforced cementitious mortar products; and decorative hardware and connectors for outdoor living spaces. The company markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as in Mexico, Chile, and the Middle East. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

