Comparing International Money Express (IMXI) & The Competition

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) is one of 127 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare International Money Express to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for International Money Express and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 International Money Express Competitors 1047 4605 8294 362 2.56

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.55%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.46%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -2.23% -1.11% International Money Express Competitors 3.61% 3.16% 2.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million -$7.24 million -229.80 International Money Express Competitors $2.75 billion $422.62 million 12.71

International Money Express’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Money Express rivals beat International Money Express on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

