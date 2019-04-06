Comparing FGL (FG) and Its Peers

FGL (NYSE: FG) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FGL to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL Competitors 469 1420 1707 98 2.39

FGL presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given FGL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FGL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FGL $711.00 million $13.00 million 6.92 FGL Competitors $19.62 billion $1.03 billion 22.04

FGL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FGL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGL 18.33% 5.91% 0.26% FGL Competitors 8.00% 5.70% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of FGL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FGL has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL’s peers have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 20.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FGL peers beat FGL on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

