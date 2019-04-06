Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,560 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $924,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,458,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,444,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,828,000 after acquiring an additional 295,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,039,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

BVN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.51. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

