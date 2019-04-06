Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,779 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in AT&T by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

T opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

