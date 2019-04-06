Comerica (CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

CMA stock opened at $77.63 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $651,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 634,716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,229,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,464,000 after purchasing an additional 94,875 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,553,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,539,000 after purchasing an additional 371,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,909,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Comerica by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

