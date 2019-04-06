Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 363.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 122,675,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,343,930,000 after purchasing an additional 96,201,446 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,402,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,084 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.42 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 201,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $7,700,578.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 817,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,337,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,720 shares of company stock worth $49,080,076 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

