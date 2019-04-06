Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

COLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 286,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $536.29 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.65. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 579.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,188,500 in the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,759,007 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 210,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

