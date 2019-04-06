CMC Markets (CMCX) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 84.90 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 79.30 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $244.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58.

In related news, insider Grant Foley purchased 238 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £299.88 ($391.85). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 252 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £299.88 ($391.85).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

