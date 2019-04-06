Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report $31.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the highest is $33.57 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $18.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $144.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $159.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $229.42 million, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $252.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.16). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 385.80% and a negative return on equity of 147.39%. The business had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Clovis Oncology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.85.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $473,986.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $45,178.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $576,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,430,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,351,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,828,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000.

CLVS traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,660. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.