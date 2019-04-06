Citigroup Inc. Has $117,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Health Care alerts:

Shares of IHF opened at $171.74 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/citigroup-inc-has-117000-stake-in-ishares-dow-jones-us-health-care-ihf.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.