Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

IMKTA stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $37.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.80%. Analysts forecast that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

