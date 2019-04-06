Citigroup Inc. Buys New Holdings in Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Changyou.Com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Changyou.Com by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Changyou.Com by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Changyou.Com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 178,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 520,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 197,383 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYOU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

CYOU stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $891.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

