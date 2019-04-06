China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slow GDP growth rate in China and oil price volatility are hurting Sinopec’s businesses. The decline in GDP growth rate of the country, where the company has its primary operations, will affect its profitability in the near future. In the last reported quarter, the trading unit of Sinopec, Unipec, recorded a loss of 4.65 billion yuan owing to oil hedging. This massive loss significantly lowered its earnings during the quarter. Huge rectification is required in the hedging front. Also, slowdown in the global economy is affecting the demand for clean energy. Sinopec, with exposure to global upstream businesses, is also expected to bear the brunt of the same. Given these headwinds, Sinopec seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should avoid.”

SNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.8715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semiannual dividend of $2.47. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $10,771,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

