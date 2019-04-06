Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 88,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 14,836 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $765,092.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,221.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,207.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock valued at $22,112,181. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.88 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

