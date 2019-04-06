Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

