Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,246,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,603,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 56,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE CLDT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $923.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.69%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

