Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,369 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 675,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 109,698 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

