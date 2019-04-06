Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET (JHMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

JHMT opened at $49.09 on Friday. JOHN HANCOCK EX/MULTIFACTOR TECY ET has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $49.42.

