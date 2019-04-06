Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $236,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $343,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 466,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 156,634 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 153,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $74,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,964.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,094. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $111.46 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-has-236000-position-in-analog-devices-inc-adi.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.