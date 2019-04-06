Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 3,283 TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,999,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,198,164,000 after buying an additional 340,661 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $720,118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after buying an additional 188,148 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,870,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,832,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 12,908 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,072,009.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $102.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

