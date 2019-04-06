CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after buying an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $146,903,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,513,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after buying an additional 3,456,131 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

