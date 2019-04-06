CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $214,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Scott M. Prochazka also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 1st, Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $122,880.00.
Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $31.42.
Several research firms have commented on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,775,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,514,553,000 after buying an additional 5,270,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $146,903,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,513,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,472,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,711,000 after buying an additional 3,456,131 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
