CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given CBIZ an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ remained flat at $$20.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 458,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.50. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 54,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,094,186.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,124 shares of company stock worth $1,831,350. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,259,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,579,000 after acquiring an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CBIZ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,439,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,969,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

