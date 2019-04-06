Caterpillar (CAT) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $128.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $152.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAT. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a sell rating to an accumulate rating and set a $117.85 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.54.

CAT opened at $140.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 117.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

