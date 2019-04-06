Catcoin (CAT) Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Catcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Catcoin Coin Profile

Catcoin (CAT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org . Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

