CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 238,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,459. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.15.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

