Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,292,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,722,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 167.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter.

CARS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cars.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

CARS stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.49 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

