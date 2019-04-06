Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 710,291 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Caretrust REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.60 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

