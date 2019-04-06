Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,042,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caretrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
