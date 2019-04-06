Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,042,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after purchasing an additional 538,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,844,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 710,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

