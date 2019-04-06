CareDx (CDNA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CDNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.20. CareDx has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $39.38.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 63.64% and a negative net margin of 61.06%. On average, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $1,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Yee sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,822 shares of company stock valued at $5,815,664 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients worldwide. The company develops and provides a diagnostic surveillance testing solution for heart and kidney transplant recipients.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.