Capital One Financial Comments on Retail Properties of America Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Retail Properties of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. CWM LLC raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

