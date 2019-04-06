Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $131.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We think BioMarin is entering a new chapter in the company’s history with many major readouts from late stage programs, e.g., Valrox and vosoritide, on the horizon. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 4 – 5.Valuation Overweight rating and $131 price target are based on a probability adjusted DCF analysis. We apply an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, in line with peers.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.24.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $394,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,828,562.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,199,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,058 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,436 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 275,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after buying an additional 55,006 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after buying an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 6,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

