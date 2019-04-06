Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathon E. Dussault sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $336,421.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Disabato sold 488,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $22,848,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,761,016 shares of company stock valued at $176,054,766. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.