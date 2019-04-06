Cancom (COK) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.83 ($53.29).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock opened at €42.62 ($49.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a fifty-two week high of €52.60 ($61.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.