Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Cut to C$272.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$277.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$337.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$331.00 to C$334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$287.00 to C$293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$296.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$278.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$219.87 and a one year high of C$291.56.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.35000094416 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total transaction of C$967,073.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,812.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

