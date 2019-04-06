Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Price Target Cut to C$272.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$277.00 to C$272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$337.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$331.00 to C$334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$287.00 to C$293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$310.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$296.00.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$278.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$219.87 and a one year high of C$291.56.
In other news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total transaction of C$967,073.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,812.76.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
