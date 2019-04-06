Canaccord Genuity Lowers Critical Elements (CRE) Price Target to C$1.30

Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 120.34% from the company’s current price.

CVE CRE opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Critical Elements has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67.

Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

