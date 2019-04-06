Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,882 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camping World were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,095,000 after buying an additional 24,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Camping World by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 105,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Camping World by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,174,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 224,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Camping World from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $14.48 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Camping World had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $982.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $357,053.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 99,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $1,314,977.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 185,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,215 in the last three months. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

