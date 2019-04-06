California Public Employees Retirement System Has $920,000 Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,938,000 after purchasing an additional 229,138 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,170,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 288,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $2,902,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,686,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $27.46 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The stock has a market cap of $545.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

