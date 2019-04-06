California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 217.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.40 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $81.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $1,578,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 170,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $9,050,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 422,640 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,148. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.50 and a beta of 3.84. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $77.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.57 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/california-public-employees-retirement-system-boosts-stake-in-roku-inc-roku.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.