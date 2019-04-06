Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (CHY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

