CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 18th

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $12.94.

About CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

