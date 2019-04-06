BZLCOIN (BZL) Price Tops $0.0049

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. BZLCOIN has a total market cap of $10,327.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BZLCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00378865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.01676777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00258608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00429177 BTC.

BZLCOIN Coin Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,181,820 coins and its circulating supply is 2,096,518 coins. The official message board for BZLCOIN is medium.com/bzlcoin . BZLCOIN’s official website is en.bzlcoin.org . BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin

Buying and Selling BZLCOIN

BZLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BZLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BZLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.