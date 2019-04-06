BT Group (BT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BT Group (NYSE:BT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband and internet products and services and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of four lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Retail, BT Wholesale and Openreach. British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BT. Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BT Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of BT stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.58. BT Group has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in BT Group by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BT Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BT Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in BT Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

